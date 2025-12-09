Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Widespread misuse of number plates jeopardises road safety

Researchers estimate that up to one in 15 vehicles may use plates designed to evade automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.
Researchers estimate that up to one in 15 vehicles may use plates designed to evade automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. (Getty/iStock)
  • A new report reveals widespread misuse of vehicle number plates, with an estimated one in 15 vehicles potentially using plates designed to evade automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.
  • This misuse, involving “ghost plates” and “plate cloning,” jeopardises road safety and national security, facilitating crimes from dodging road charges to organised crime.
  • The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Transport Safety (APPGTS) found the current system for selling number plates to be failing, with many sellers operating without proper background checks, some even having criminal convictions.
  • The APPGTS recommends significantly reducing the number of licensed plate sellers by introducing annual fees and higher standards, alongside standardising plate designs by banning 3D and 4D versions.
  • Labour MP Sarah Coombes and RAC head of policy Simon Williams have called for urgent government action to address the issue, with the British Number Plate Manufacturers Association supporting the report's recommendations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in