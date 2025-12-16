MIT professor’s shooting death investigated as homicide
- Nuno F.G. Loureiro, a 47-year-old MIT professor, has died after being shot inside his home outside Boston.
- The teacher, who had been with the prestigious college since 2016, was rushed to the hospital after the shooting Monday night but died of his injuries.
- Loureiro was the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a professor in both the Nuclear Science and Engineering and Physics departments.
- Police said an "active and ongoing homicide investigation" is underway but no suspects were in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
- MIT said it is providing support and services to students, colleagues, and the wider community affected by his death.