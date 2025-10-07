Police arrest pair after nursery cyber attack
- Two men, aged 17 and 22, were arrested in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, following a Met Police operation.
- They were apprehended on suspicion of computer misuse and blackmail.
- The arrests are linked to a ransomware cyber attack on the Kido nursery chain in Greater London.
- The attack allegedly involved the use of names and pictures of approximately 8,000 children to demand ransom money.
- The Met Police's Head of Economic and Cybercrime, Will Lyne, stated that the investigation is ongoing and being taken extremely seriously.