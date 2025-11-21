Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump administration no longer classifies this healthcare degree as ‘professional’

Mamdani confirms Trump meeting, says he will work with anyone to benefit New Yorkers
  • The Department of Education has excluded nursing from its definition of a “professional degree” under a bill signed into law by Trump.
  • This reclassification eliminates Grad PLUS loans for nursing students and caps their borrowing at $100,000, compared to $200,000 for those in designated “professional degree” programs.
  • Nursing organizations warn that limiting access to student funding for nurses “threatens the very foundation of patient care” and will exacerbate existing shortages.
  • Other professions, including physician assistants, physical therapists, educators and social workers, are also excluded, while fields like medicine, law and theology are included.
  • Critics, such as Amy McGrath, suggest this move disproportionately affects women in professional careers, with the new measures set to begin on July 1, 2026.
