Government urged to make nutrition labels on front of food packaging mandatory
- Consumer champion Which? is calling on the UK Government to make front-of-pack nutrition labels mandatory to help tackle the country's
- Research by Which? found that shoppers prefer the existing traffic light labelling system, which uses green, amber, and red to indicate fat, sugar, and salt content.
- Although voluntarily used by major manufacturers and retailers since 2013, Which? claims the traffic light system is applied inconsistently, with some products lacking colour coding or any labelling.
- Shoppers suggested improvements to the current system, including more prominent placement, increased size, and clearer, more realistic serving sizes.
- The Department of Health and Social Care stated that the Government is introducing a modernised food nutrient scoring system as part of its 10-Year Health Plan to combat obesity.