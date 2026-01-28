Two-thirds of Brits find healthy eating advice confusing
- A new survey reveals two-thirds of British adults find healthy eating advice confusing, with 88 per cent not understanding terms like 'Ultra Processed Food' (UPF).
- Nutritionists largely attribute this confusion to social media, where health messages are often oversimplified, sensationalised, or taken out of context by influencers.
- The survey, conducted by Danone North Europe, also found 91 per cent of dietitians and nutritionists believe the public is overwhelmed by conflicting dietary information.
- The government has updated its Nutrient Profiling Model (NPM) to better define “less healthy” products, leading to a crackdown on junk food advertising.
- Experts are calling for clearer public health messaging and stronger action against misleading marketing of ultra-processed foods, advocating for a return to basic, balanced diet advice.