The AI verdict Nvidia is set to deliver with its earnings report
- All eyes are on chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly earnings report, due on Wednesday, as it will indicate the health of the artificial intelligence market.
- Nvidia's specialised chips, crucial for AI, have driven its market value to $4.5 trillion, surpassing other tech giants like Apple and Microsoft.
- The company's revenue has soared from $27 billion in 2022 to a projected $208 billion this year, largely due to demand from major tech firms.
- Despite this rapid growth, investor concerns about an “AI bubble” have led to a recent market value correction of over 10% for Nvidia.
- While analysts forecast strong earnings, Nvidia may need to deliver even more robust growth to ease the bubble worries and CEO Jensen Huang's commentary will be key to easing market jitters.