Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US tech giant becomes first $5 trillion company in the world

Reuters
Analysis: Nvidia’s Ambitions To Dominate Global AI
  • Nvidia made history by becoming the first company to reach a $5 trillion market valuation, cementing its central role in the global artificial intelligence boom.
  • The company's shares have seen a 12-fold increase since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, achieving the $5 trillion milestone just three months after surpassing $4 trillion.
  • On Tuesday, CEO Jensen Huang announced substantial new orders, including $500 billion in AI chips and plans to construct seven supercomputers for the US government.
  • Nvidia's advanced chips, such as the Blackwell, are a key point of contention in the US-China tech rivalry, with President Donald Trump expected to discuss them with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday.
  • While Nvidia remains the clear front-runner in the AI race, Big Tech peers such as Apple and Microsoft have also crossed $4 trillion in market value in recent months.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in