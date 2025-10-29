US tech giant becomes first $5 trillion company in the world
- Nvidia made history by becoming the first company to reach a $5 trillion market valuation, cementing its central role in the global artificial intelligence boom.
- The company's shares have seen a 12-fold increase since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, achieving the $5 trillion milestone just three months after surpassing $4 trillion.
- On Tuesday, CEO Jensen Huang announced substantial new orders, including $500 billion in AI chips and plans to construct seven supercomputers for the US government.
- Nvidia's advanced chips, such as the Blackwell, are a key point of contention in the US-China tech rivalry, with President Donald Trump expected to discuss them with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday.
- While Nvidia remains the clear front-runner in the AI race, Big Tech peers such as Apple and Microsoft have also crossed $4 trillion in market value in recent months.