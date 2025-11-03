Trump’s fresh swipe at NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani hours before Election Day
- New York City's mayoral election is nearing its conclusion on Tuesday, with candidates making a final push for votes.
- A record 735,000 early votes have already been cast in the city's mayoral election, surpassing previous turnouts.
- Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa are campaigning intensely across the five boroughs.
- President Donald Trump weighed in on the contest, mischaracterizing Mamdani as a communist and expressing a preference for Cuomo.
- In an interview on “60 Minutes,” Trump said if Mamdani wins, “it’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York.”