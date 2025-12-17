Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Here’s how much skyrocketing healthcare could cost you in January

  • Pandemic-era subsidies for Obamacare health plans are set to expire on December 31, 2025, potentially leading to substantial premium increases for millions of Americans.
  • Research firm KFF indicates that some individuals could face annual premium hikes of up to $24,604, about $2,050 per month, with 7.3 million people projected to lose all subsidies.
  • The enhanced premium tax credits, introduced in 2021 by the Biden administration, lowered costs and expanded eligibility, contributing to a significant increase in marketplace enrolment.
  • The expiration of these credits is estimated to leave 4.8 million people uninsured and could cause marketplace enrolment to drop by over 50% in eight states.
  • The future of the subsidies is a contentious issue in Congress, with Democrats advocating for their extension and four House Republicans recently siding with them to force a vote on the Affordable Care Act.
