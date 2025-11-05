Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts want mandatory nutrition labels to tackle obesity crisis

  • New research suggests that mandatory nutrition warning labels on food products could prevent over 100,000 obesity-related deaths in England within the next two decades.
  • The study, conducted by experts from the University of Liverpool and published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, modelled the potential impact of different labelling systems.
  • It projected that mandatory nutrient warning labels, similar to those in countries like Chile, Mexico, and Canada, could lead to a 4.44 per cent reduction in obesity prevalence and prevent 110,000 deaths.
  • The research also indicated that making the UK's current voluntary traffic light labelling system mandatory would have a lesser impact, preventing 57,000 deaths and reducing obesity prevalence by 2.34 per cent.
  • The authors are urging the government to consider implementing mandatory labels, highlighting their potential to encourage healthier food choices.
