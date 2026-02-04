Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rising obesity rates among pregnant women spark warning from doctors

Health Watch: Pregnancy over age 40
  • Doctors have warned that increasing obesity rates among pregnant women in the UK pose significant risks to both mothers and babies.
  • Over a quarter of pregnant women, specifically 26.2 per cent in 2023/24, are now classified as obese, prompting the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) to label it an "urgent public health challenge".
  • Maternal obesity is linked to higher risks of gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, Caesarean sections, and postpartum haemorrhage, with 64 per cent of maternal deaths involving overweight or obese women.
  • The RCP advocates for "bold, joined-up action" across food policy, education and healthcare to prevent obesity and better support women before, during and after pregnancy.
  • Experts also stress the importance of replacing the stigmatisation of women's weight with accessible, non-judgmental care and addressing underlying factors like inequality and poverty.
