OBR chief Richard Hughes resigns over early release of Rachel Reeves’ budget

  • Richard Hughes, chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), has resigned to allow the watchdog to move on from a Budget leak.
  • His resignation follows a damning report into the premature release of OBR documents before Wednesday's autumn Budget.
  • Details of the Budget were mistakenly released to the public almost an hour early when official forecasts were uploaded to the OBR's website.
  • An investigation found the March forecast's IP address was accessed prematurely, though no activity was undertaken as a result of that access.
  • The OBR concluded it must completely change its publication methods for sensitive forecasts, with the incident labelled its 'worst failure' in 15 years.
