OBR accidentally publishes part of Rachel Reeves’ Budget ahead of announcement

Rachel Reeves holds up red dispatch box ahead of her long-awaited Budget
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has unusually published its forecasts before Rachel Reeves' Budget announcement.
  • This early release deviates from the normal procedure, where forecasts typically follow the Chancellor's statement, and it is unclear if this was an error.
  • According to Reuters, the OBR has confirmed that income tax thresholds will be frozen for an additional three years, extending until 2030-2031.
  • It also forecast GDP to grow by 1.5 per cent, which is 0.3 percentage points slower than its projection made in March.
  • The OBR has apologised and launched an investigation, describing the publishing of the economic and fiscal outlook document early as a “technical error”.

