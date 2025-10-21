Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Six cancer types increasing among younger and older adults

Six cancer types – including breast – showed increasing rates in both younger and older adults
Six cancer types – including breast – showed increasing rates in both younger and older adults (Getty/iStock)
  • New research suggests a global rise in obesity-related cancers among both younger (20-49) and older (50+) adult populations.
  • The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, analysed two decades of cancer data from 42 countries, challenging previous beliefs about age-specific cancer incidence.
  • Six cancer types – leukaemia, thyroid, breast, endometrial, colorectal, and kidney – showed increasing rates in both younger and older adults in nearly three-quarters of the surveyed nations, with strong links to obesity.
  • Scientists explain that increased fat tissue can induce inflammation, alter hormone levels, and disrupt cell metabolism, fostering a pro-carcinogenic environment.
  • While some cancers are declining in younger adults due to public health interventions, the findings underscore the critical need for tailored research into cancer causes across different age groups.
