Ocado launches range for people on weight-loss jabs
- Online grocer Ocado has launched a new “weight management” aisle featuring portion-controlled, nutrient-rich options for customers using weight loss injections.
- The dedicated section includes products from Marks & Spencer's “nutrient dense” range, meals under 600 calories, and high-protein items like small steaks and cottage cheese.
- This move follows a trend among other retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, and Greggs, who have also introduced ranges catering to GLP-1 drug users.
- Estimates indicate that 2.5 million adults in the UK were using weight loss injections by July last year, with Ocado's study showing 22% considered using them.
- Ocado's senior nutritionist, Charlie Parker, emphasised the importance of diet and nutrition, particularly preserving lean muscle mass, alongside weight loss medications.