Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ocean Spray issues statement after people claim cranberry sauce was filled with water

Related: Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble in annual tradition
  • Ocean Spray is investigating after viral videos showed cans of its cranberry sauce apparently filled with water instead of the product.
  • A TikTok video, viewed over 10 million times, depicted someone opening a can to find it full of water, with two other similar cans on display.
  • Another customer shared a Facebook video, garnering 102,000 views, showing a similar issue with multiple cans, including one that had frozen into ice.
  • The Massachusetts-based company stated it is "looking into how this may have happened" and has contacted the individuals who posted the videos.
  • Ocean Spray affirmed that while millions enjoyed their sauce, "even one can of sauce not meeting expectations matters to us," highlighting their commitment to customer satisfaction.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in