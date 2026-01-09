Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

World’s oceans absorb more heat in 2025 than any other year

Divers fight to save California's kelp forests threatened by warming ocean waters
  • In 2025, the world's oceans absorbed more heat than in any year since modern records began, indicating a significant acceleration of global warming.
  • Ocean heat content increased by 23 zettajoules, an amount comparable to detonating hundreds of millions of Hiroshima atomic bombs, or 200 times humanity's global electricity consumption in 2023.
  • Scientists regard ocean heat content as one of the clearest measures of long-term global warming, as oceans absorb over 90 per cent of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases.
  • The warming is not uniform, with specific regions such as parts of the tropical and South Atlantic, North Pacific, and Southern Ocean experiencing record-high heat content.
  • Warmer oceans are intensifying global weather patterns, contributing to more extreme events including tropical cyclones, heavy rainfall, droughts, sea-level rise, and marine heatwaves.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in