Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why anti-migration policies are predicted to hold back growth in the UK

Darren Jones defends Rachel Reeves' Budget amid row over whether she misled public
  • The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned that Rachel Reeves' tax hikes, spending cuts and anti-migration policies will place significant pressure on the UK economy over the next two years.
  • The OECD forecasts the UK will experience the highest inflation among G7 nations this year at 3.5 per cent, and the second highest next year, trailing only the United States.
  • Economic growth is projected to slow to just 1.2 per cent next year, with the unemployment rate expected to climb to 5 per cent by 2027.
  • The report attributes the UK's economic struggles to sluggish labour productivity and weak working-age population growth, partly due to slowing inward migration, alongside past tax and spending adjustments.
  • Rachel Reeves defended her recent Budget, stating it aims to cut waiting lists, borrowing, and the cost of living, while the Shadow Chancellor criticised her choices for potentially harming work, businesses, and investment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in