Teen who campaigned for father detained by ICE dies from cancer

Democratic senator grills ICE director on plans for massive warehouse jails
  • Ofelia Giselle Torres Hidalgo, a 16-year-old Chicago teenager, has died from stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer.
  • Her death occurred just three days after an immigration judge ruled that her father, Ruben Torres Maldonado, was conditionally entitled to a “cancellation of removal”.
  • Ofelia had actively campaigned for her father's release from immigration detention, where he was held following a crackdown dubbed Operation Midway Blitz.
  • The judge's decision acknowledged the severe hardship Mr Torres Maldonado's deportation would inflict on his US-born children, paving the way for him to become a lawful permanent resident.
  • Mr Torres Maldonado's attorney praised Ofelia as “heroic and brave” for her efforts in fighting for her father's right to remain in the US.
