Teen who campaigned for father detained by ICE dies from cancer
- Ofelia Giselle Torres Hidalgo, a 16-year-old Chicago teenager, has died from stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer.
- Her death occurred just three days after an immigration judge ruled that her father, Ruben Torres Maldonado, was conditionally entitled to a “cancellation of removal”.
- Ofelia had actively campaigned for her father's release from immigration detention, where he was held following a crackdown dubbed Operation Midway Blitz.
- The judge's decision acknowledged the severe hardship Mr Torres Maldonado's deportation would inflict on his US-born children, paving the way for him to become a lawful permanent resident.
- Mr Torres Maldonado's attorney praised Ofelia as “heroic and brave” for her efforts in fighting for her father's right to remain in the US.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks