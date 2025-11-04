Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What an ‘office frog’ is and why the Gen Z trend is causing problems

A CEO has explained the pros and cons of ‘hopping’ to another job
A CEO has explained the pros and cons of ‘hopping’ to another job (Alamy/PA)
  • The term 'office frog' describes younger employees, particularly Gen Z, who frequently move between jobs, often to gain new skills or increase their salary.
  • This trend presents significant challenges for employers, including skills shortages, retention issues, and the loss of vital institutional knowledge.
  • Peter Duris of Kickresume suggests that job hopping is not always negative, as it can be a strategic way for individuals to advance their careers and improve their earnings.
  • Companies are advised to address this phenomenon by offering competitive salaries, enhancing benefits packages, and fostering a positive company culture with a healthy work-life balance.
  • The 'office frog' trend also impacts a company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, highlighting the need for transparent investment in people and inclusive cultures.
