Rare animal spotted in Ohio county for first time since the 1800s

The fisher disappeared from much of Ohio by the mid-1800s due to habitat loss and unregulated trapping, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife
  • A wildlife camera in Ohio's Cleveland Metroparks recorded a fisher, marking the first confirmed sighting of the species in Cuyahoga County in over 100 years.
  • Fishers, medium-sized mammals related to weasels, had largely disappeared from Ohio by the mid-19th century due to unregulated trapping and habitat loss.
  • Park officials stated that the return of fishers, alongside other extirpated species, highlights the success of conservation efforts and the importance of healthy natural areas.
  • While this is the first confirmed sighting in Cuyahoga County in over a century, more than 40 sightings have been reported across northeastern Ohio in recent years.
  • The re-establishment of fishers in Ohio is largely attributed to successful reintroduction efforts in neighbouring Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with residents encouraged to report new sightings.
