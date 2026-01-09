Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US seizes fifth tanker as Trump tightens control of Venezuelan oil

US Marines and sailors from the USS Gerald R. Ford seized the Olina tanker early Friday morning
US Marines and sailors from the USS Gerald R. Ford seized the Olina tanker early Friday morning (U.S. Southern Command)
  • The US has seized a fifth tanker as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports.
  • The Olina, which was falsely flying the flag of Timor Leste, was intercepted "without incident" by US Marines and sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, launched from the USS Gerald R. Ford.
  • The tanker had previously been sanctioned by the US last January under its former name, Minerva M, for being part of a "shadow fleet" involved in unregulated oil shipments.
  • The Olina left Venezuela last week fully loaded with oil as part of a flotilla shortly after the US seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3.
  • Friday’s seizure comes days after the US seized a ship being escorted by the Russian Navy after a two-week pursuit.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in