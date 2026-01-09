US seizes fifth tanker as Trump tightens control of Venezuelan oil
- The US has seized a fifth tanker as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports.
- The Olina, which was falsely flying the flag of Timor Leste, was intercepted "without incident" by US Marines and sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, launched from the USS Gerald R. Ford.
- The tanker had previously been sanctioned by the US last January under its former name, Minerva M, for being part of a "shadow fleet" involved in unregulated oil shipments.
- The Olina left Venezuela last week fully loaded with oil as part of a flotilla shortly after the US seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3.
- Friday’s seizure comes days after the US seized a ship being escorted by the Russian Navy after a two-week pursuit.