New BBC documentary casts doubt on murder conviction
- New evidence suggests Omar Benguit, who has served 23 years for murder, may have been wrongly convicted, following claims police pressured witnesses to lie.
- A BBC Panorama investigation alleges that 13 prosecution witnesses were pushed to embellish statements or give false testimony in the 2005 trial.
- CCTV evidence has emerged that may contradict a key witness's account, showing an unidentified man, potentially Benguit, at a different location than claimed.
- Benguit was convicted in January 2005 for the murder of South Korean student Jong-Ok Shin in Bournemouth and has had two appeals rejected.
- Dorset Police maintains its investigation was “thorough, detailed and very complex”, while the Criminal Cases Review Commission is currently assessing a second application regarding the conviction.
