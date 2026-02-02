Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Construction firm ordered to repair expensive London apartment block

The apartment One Hyde Park complex was designed and constructed by a subsidiary of Laing O'Rourke, Laing O'Rourke Construction South Limited, and completed in 2011
The apartment One Hyde Park complex was designed and constructed by a subsidiary of Laing O'Rourke, Laing O'Rourke Construction South Limited, and completed in 2011 (GETTY IMAGES)
  • The manager of London's One Hyde Park apartment block has won a lawsuit against British construction giant Laing O'Rourke.
  • The High Court ruled that Laing O'Rourke must pay just over £35 million for repairs to corroded pipework within the luxury development.
  • Judge Nerys Jefford found Laing O'Rourke in breach of contract for failing to properly install insulation, which led to the pipework's corrosion.
  • The necessary repairs, valued at £34.4 million of the claim, will require residents to move out in stages while the work is carried out.
  • A spokesperson for One Hyde Park described the ruling as a "decisive victory" for residents, vowing to ensure Laing O'Rourke is held fully accountable.
