OnlyFans creators now snagging ‘extraordinary’ artist visas in US

Onlyfans' Bonnie Blue On How Much She Makes, Her Ex-Husband And More Revs
  • The number of O-1B visas, typically granted to A-list celebrities, has significantly increased for online influencers and OnlyFans models seeking to work in the US.
  • This rise has been particularly notable since the Covid-19 pandemic, with some immigration attorneys reporting that influencers now constitute over half their clientele.
  • The O-1B visa, intended for individuals with “extraordinary ability in the arts,” is now being granted to content creators based on modern metrics such as follower counts, earnings and brand deals.
  • Concerns have been raised by immigration lawyers that this shift, relying on algorithm-based metrics, may dilute the visa's original purpose and overlook traditional artistic talent.
  • Official data shows a substantial increase in O-1 visas, jumping from 7,294 in 2021 to 19,102 in 2022, and remaining high at 19,457 in 2024.
