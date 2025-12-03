Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why OpenAI has issued a ‘code red’ over ChatGPT

  • OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has reportedly declared a "code red" internally due to increased competition facing ChatGPT.
  • An internal memo indicated that ChatGPT's quality needs improvement to keep pace with rivals like Google Gemini.
  • Google's latest AI model, Gemini 3, has surpassed ChatGPT in various benchmark tests and received widespread praise for its capabilities.
  • Altman privately acknowledged that ChatGPT had fallen behind Google but stated the company is "catching up fast".
  • OpenAI's head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, affirmed their product remains the "number one AI assistant worldwide" and their focus is on making it more capable and intuitive.
