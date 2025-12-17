Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former UK Chancellor George Osborne announces surprising career move

George Osborne warns it's 'difficult to break a manifesto pledge' ahead of Budget
  • Retired Conservative politician George Osborne has joined OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
  • He will serve as Managing Director and Head of OpenAI for Countries, leading the firm's global engagement with governments.
  • Osborne's role involves working to ensure artificial intelligence is developed responsibly and its benefits are widely shared, aligning with OpenAI's mission for “democratic” AI.
  • He will also contribute to expanding OpenAI's $500 billion 'Stargate' initiative, focused on building AI data centres outside the US.
  • His appointment occurs during a period of intense competition for OpenAI, which has seen its CEO declare a 'code red' situation.
