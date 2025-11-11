UK cracks down on money laundering with 2,700 businesses raided
- The UK has conducted its largest ever crackdown on money laundering, targeting 2,734 high street businesses including barbers, minimarts and vape shops.
- The month-long operation in October, part of the wider Operation Machinize, resulted in 924 arrests and the seizure of over £10.7 million in cash and £2.7 million in illegal goods.
- Officials state that cash-rich establishments are exploited for various illicit activities, such as disguising dirty money, hiding drugs, facilitating people trafficking and smuggling.
- The National Crime Agency (NCA) highlighted that these businesses act as hubs for “poly-criminality,” enabling tax evasion, movement of illicit commodities and serving as meeting points for criminals.
- Security Minister Dan Jarvis emphasised that the raids aim to dismantle criminal networks, pursue those using “dirty money,” and protect the future of the British high street from serious organised crime.