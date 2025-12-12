Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New research changes what we know about killer whales

  • Researchers have observed killer whales and dolphins cooperating to hunt salmon off the coast of British Columbia, marking the first time such sharing has been widely documented.
  • The study, conducted near Vancouver Island, used advanced monitoring techniques, including drones, to observe the interactions between the two marine species.
  • Scientists suspect that orcas may be using dolphin echolocation to locate Chinook salmon, which are too large for the dolphins to capture themselves.
  • Out of eight recorded instances of orcas catching and sharing salmon, dolphins were present in four, scavenging the remains of fish broken apart by the killer whales.
  • This unique cooperative behaviour suggests a mutually beneficial relationship where orcas locate prey more easily and dolphins feed on the resulting scraps.
