Ukraine ‘treating Russia’s hypersonic missile strike as a war crime’ after attack near EU border
- Ukraine's SBU is treating Russia's overnight Oreshnik missile strike on the western Lviv region as a war crime, alleging it targeted critical infrastructure near the EU border.
- Russia stated the Lviv attack was in retaliation for an alleged drone attack on a Vladimir Putin residence, a claim Kyiv has denied.
- This marks the second deployment of the intermediate-range Oreshnik missile, which possesses nuclear capabilities and is noted for its high velocity, making it difficult to intercept.
- A widespread Russian offensive across Ukraine involved 278 missiles and drones, with 244 reportedly intercepted, leading to at least four fatalities in Kyiv.
- Approximately half a million residents in Kyiv are experiencing power outages following the attacks, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously warned the nation about.