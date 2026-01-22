Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS slammed by experts for failing patients with bone disease

Crucial Risk Factors for Osteoporosis: What You Need to Know!
  • A parliamentary inquiry has found the NHS is failing osteoporosis patients, often diagnosing them via text message and subsequently "forgetting" them.
  • The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) report revealed that only 34 per cent of eligible patients receive medication to prevent fractures, with many experiencing no follow-up or long waits for crucial bone scans.
  • A patient survey indicated that over half had not been contacted by a healthcare professional about their condition in the past year, and fewer than a third were satisfied with NHS monitoring.
  • Experts and MPs condemned the findings, describing them as a "deep, structural failure" that puts millions at risk of losing independence and facing premature death.
  • The APPG recommends developing new care pathways, personalised management plans and adding bone health questions to NHS Health Checks for individuals over 40.
