Over 900 dead as catastrophic flooding hits parts of Asia
- Catastrophic flooding has claimed over 900 lives and displaced more than four million people across several Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and India.
- The extreme weather was primarily driven by Cyclone Senyar, which affected Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, and the powerful Cyclone Ditwah, which pounded Sri Lanka and India.
- Indonesia reported 442 deaths and 279 missing, with 80,000 evacuated and instances of looting occurring due to a lack of essential supplies.
- Sri Lanka's death toll rose to 334, with nearly 400 people still missing, leading to a declared state of emergency and an appeal for international aid.
- Thailand recorded 170 fatalities and 3.8 million people affected, while Malaysia saw two deaths and India three, with widespread damage and disruption to essential services across the region.