Over 900 dead as catastrophic flooding hits parts of Asia

Indonesia Extreme Weather Landslides
Indonesia Extreme Weather Landslides (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Catastrophic flooding has claimed over 900 lives and displaced more than four million people across several Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and India.
  • The extreme weather was primarily driven by Cyclone Senyar, which affected Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, and the powerful Cyclone Ditwah, which pounded Sri Lanka and India.
  • Indonesia reported 442 deaths and 279 missing, with 80,000 evacuated and instances of looting occurring due to a lack of essential supplies.
  • Sri Lanka's death toll rose to 334, with nearly 400 people still missing, leading to a declared state of emergency and an appeal for international aid.
  • Thailand recorded 170 fatalities and 3.8 million people affected, while Malaysia saw two deaths and India three, with widespread damage and disruption to essential services across the region.
