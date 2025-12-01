Susie Dent explains what the Oxford word of the year rage bait means
- Rage bait has been officially declared the Oxford Word of the Year for 2025.
- The term was selected from a shortlist of three contenders, which also included aura farming and biohack.
- These words were chosen as they reflect significant conversations and preoccupations from the past year.
- Lexicographer Susie Dent explained the meaning of 'rage bait' during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.
- Oxford University Press stated that 'rage bait' first appeared online in 2002 on Usenet, initially referring to a driver's agitated reaction to being flashed.