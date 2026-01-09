Thousands of oysters introduced to Belfast coast after 100-year absence
- Thousands of native European oysters have been introduced into Belfast Lough in a significant effort to restore the species, which vanished from the waterway over a century ago.
- Nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife spearheaded the initiative, deploying 2,000 adult and over 30,000 juvenile oysters cultivated on scallop and mussel shells.
- This project aims to restore vital oyster reefs, which are essential for supporting the threatened species and providing wider ecological benefits like improved water quality and marine habitats.
- The European oyster population disappeared from Belfast Lough due to overfishing, pollution and habitat loss, with a small surviving population discovered in 2020, prompting this restoration.
- Supported by Ulster Wildlife members, Belfast Harbour and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, this initiative marks a crucial step and is the first of its kind for Northern Ireland.