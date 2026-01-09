Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of oysters introduced to Belfast coast after 100-year absence

The European oyster population disappeared from Belfast Lough due to overfishing, pollution, and habitat loss.
The European oyster population disappeared from Belfast Lough due to overfishing, pollution, and habitat loss. (Matt Mackey/PA)
  • Thousands of native European oysters have been introduced into Belfast Lough in a significant effort to restore the species, which vanished from the waterway over a century ago.
  • Nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife spearheaded the initiative, deploying 2,000 adult and over 30,000 juvenile oysters cultivated on scallop and mussel shells.
  • This project aims to restore vital oyster reefs, which are essential for supporting the threatened species and providing wider ecological benefits like improved water quality and marine habitats.
  • The European oyster population disappeared from Belfast Lough due to overfishing, pollution and habitat loss, with a small surviving population discovered in 2020, prompting this restoration.
  • Supported by Ulster Wildlife members, Belfast Harbour and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, this initiative marks a crucial step and is the first of its kind for Northern Ireland.
