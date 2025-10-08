Now study shows weight-loss jabs might interfere with medical imaging
- GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, may interfere with medical imaging, potentially leading to misinterpretations.
- Researchers from Alliance Medical observed abnormal patterns of FDG uptake in oncologic PET-CT scans of patients taking these medications.
- Such misinterpretations could result in unnecessary diagnostic tests, incorrect cancer staging, and delays in vital treatment.
- Dr. Peter Strouhal, Medical Director at Alliance Medical, noted the increasing prevalence of these altered patterns and the absence of national or international guidance in the UK.
- Imaging professionals are advised to meticulously document patients’ medication history to prevent misdiagnosis and ensure appropriate care.