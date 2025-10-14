P&O cruises unveils epic 124-day world voyage
- P&O Cruises has announced the launch of one of its longest-ever world voyages, with new ship Arcadia to embark on an 124-night trip in 2028.
- Arcadia will set sail to all four corners of the globe and features an East Asia leg, taking in the Japanese destinations of Nagasaki and Tokyo.
- The epic journey is included in P&O Cruises’ new winter 2027 and spring 2028 programme, and other P&O ships also feature new itineraries, with Ventura offering a Scandinavia cruise and Aurora a 75-night Grand Tour of South America.
- P&O Cruises flagship Britannia is set to be based in Southampton for first time for winter 2027 sailings, and will homeport in Southampton for the first time since it launched in 2015.
- Customers can currently benefit from a 10 per cent discount on select fares and free travel for third and fourth passengers on some off-peak cruises, valid for bookings made by 17 December 2025.