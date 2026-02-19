Museum to reopen after £68.7m redevelopment
- The Paisley Museum in Scotland has unveiled dramatic renovations after a four-year delay to its £68.7m redevelopment project.
- Originally scheduled for completion in 2022, the project faced setbacks due to Covid restrictions, material shortages, and cost inflation.
- The transformation includes a striking red glass facade, a light-filled extension, and repairs to the A-listed main building and Scotland's oldest public observatory, the Coats Observatory.
- The revamped museum will feature state-of-the-art galleries, double the exhibition space, a new outdoor garden, a cafe-restaurant, and a shop.
- Operated by OneRen, the museum aims to attract 125,000 visitors annually, boosting the local economy and showcasing Paisley's history and heritage.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks