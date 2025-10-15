48-hour ceasefire agreed following deadly Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes
- Pakistan carried out an airstrike in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, leading to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations.
- The ceasefire followed renewed clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Wednesday, which resulted in the deaths of over a dozen civilians and troops.
- The Afghan Taliban reported more than a dozen civilian fatalities and 100 injuries in Spin Boldak due to Pakistani attacks, while Pakistan reported four civilian injuries in Chaman from "Taliban forces".
- Separately, six Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and nine militants were killed in Pakistan's Orakzai district during a search operation following a previous militant attack.
- The recent border tensions, which saw crossings closed and trade halted, coincided with the Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister's visit to India, where India announced plans to reopen its embassy in Kabul.