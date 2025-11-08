Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan break down

Chaos as crowds descend on key border between Pakistan and Afghanistan after being stranded
  • Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul concluded in a deadlock on Friday, with the Pakistani delegation returning home.
  • The breakdown in negotiations followed renewed border clashes on Thursday, which both nations blamed on each other, resulting in four Afghan civilian deaths and five injuries.
  • Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that the Afghan Taliban had failed to meet pledges on curbing terrorism made in the 2021 Doha peace accord.
  • Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the discussions yielded no tangible results, citing differences over security responsibilities, but affirmed Afghanistan would not allow its territory to be used against other countries.
  • Tensions have been high since deadly border clashes last month, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of harbouring Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, a charge Kabul denies.
