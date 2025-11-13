‘Funeral of democracy’ claims as Pakistan army chief given major new powers
- Pakistan's parliament has passed a controversial constitutional amendment granting expanded powers and lifelong legal immunity to army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
- The amendment elevates Field Marshal Munir to the newly created post of Chief of Defence Forces, placing the navy and air force under his command and ensures he retains his rank for life.
- It also grants lifelong immunity from prosecution to President Asif Ali Zardari and establishes a new Federal Constitutional Court, whose judges will be appointed by the prime minister, thereby limiting the Supreme Court's independence.
- Opposition figures, including Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, denounced the amendment as the "funeral of democracy" and a "death knell for an independent judiciary", boycotting the vote.
- The ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, defended the changes as promoting institutional harmony, while critics warn of concentrated power and eroded judicial independence.