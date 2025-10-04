Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police arrest more than 440 people over Palestine Action support

Police remove protesters taking part in a demonstration organised by Defend our Juries, in support of Palestine Action in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture date: Saturday October 4, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire
Police remove protesters taking part in a demonstration organised by Defend our Juries, in support of Palestine Action in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture date: Saturday October 4, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire (Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire)

  • Over 442 people were arrested in London during pro-Palestine protests for allegedly supporting the banned group Palestine Action, with the majority of arrests occurring in Trafalgar Square.
  • The demonstrations proceeded despite appeals from politicians and police to reconsider, especially following a terror attack in Manchester.
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged protesters to 'respect the grief of British Jews', while Jewish community figures labelled the action 'phenomenally tone deaf'.
  • Amnesty International UK criticised the arrests, stating that detaining hundreds for peacefully protesting breaches the UK's international human rights obligations.
  • Police officials, including Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Policing Minister Sarah Jones, defended the arrests, citing support for a proscribed organisation and the diversion of police resources.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in