Palestine Action ban protests to be held in 18 locations across UK
- Protesters are planning demonstrations in 18 towns and cities across the UK next month to oppose the ban on Palestine Action.
- Defend Our Juries, the organiser, anticipates around 1,500 participants in the November actions.
- Suspects accused of supporting Palestine Action, currently awaiting trial, are scheduled to begin rolling hunger strikes this Sunday.
- Over 2,000 individuals have been arrested for alleged support of Palestine Action, which was proscribed as a terrorist group in July.
- The ban makes membership or support a criminal offence, with co-founder Huda Ammori legally challenging the decision.