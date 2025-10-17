Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palestine Action co-founder hails latest court ruling as ‘landmark victory’

Police arrest scores of protesters in London over support for Palestine Action
  • The Court of Appeal has ruled that Palestine Action can proceed with a High Court challenge against the government's decision to proscribe the group as a terror organisation.
  • The ban, initiated by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on 5 July, makes supporting Palestine Action a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
  • The Home Office had challenged an earlier decision allowing a judicial review, arguing the case should instead be heard by the Proscribed Organisations Appeal Commission (POAC).
  • Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr dismissed the Home Office's appeal, stating that judicial review offers a quicker and more authoritative means of challenging the ban's lawfulness.
  • Palestine Action founder Huda Ammori hailed the ruling as a 'landmark victory', with approximately 2,000 protesters having been arrested under the controversial ban, and 138 charged under the Terrorism Act.
