Palestine Action co-founder hails latest court ruling as ‘landmark victory’
- The Court of Appeal has ruled that Palestine Action can proceed with a High Court challenge against the government's decision to proscribe the group as a terror organisation.
- The ban, initiated by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on 5 July, makes supporting Palestine Action a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
- The Home Office had challenged an earlier decision allowing a judicial review, arguing the case should instead be heard by the Proscribed Organisations Appeal Commission (POAC).
- Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr dismissed the Home Office's appeal, stating that judicial review offers a quicker and more authoritative means of challenging the ban's lawfulness.
- Palestine Action founder Huda Ammori hailed the ruling as a 'landmark victory', with approximately 2,000 protesters having been arrested under the controversial ban, and 138 charged under the Terrorism Act.