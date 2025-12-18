What Palestine Action activists are demanding amid prison hunger strikes
- Eight Palestine Action activists have been on an open-ended hunger strike at HMP Bronzefield since 2 November, marking what campaigners call the largest coordinated prison hunger strike in the UK in almost 40 years.
- Several hunger strikers have been hospitalised, with their health reaching a critical stage, leading over 800 doctors, legal experts, and family members to urge Justice Secretary David Lammy to meet their lawyers.
- Other demands include de-proscription of ‘Palestine Action’ as a terrorist group and for the ban to be lifted, Immediate bail for their prisoners, right to a fair trial and a freedom of expression and opinion whilst they are in prison.
- Campaigners allege that one striker, Qesser Zuhrah, experienced delayed treatment after being hospitalised on her 47th day without food, with prison staff reportedly refusing ambulance entry.
- MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have supported the activists, with Corbyn raising the issue in Parliament and criticising the government's refusal to engage, while Sir Keir Starmer stated that established rules and procedures are being followed.