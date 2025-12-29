Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palestine Action hunger strike prisoner issues concerning health update

Greta Thunberg arrested at protest supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers
  • Four Palestine Action activists are continuing a hunger strike, now in its 56th day, while awaiting trial for alleged break-ins or criminal damage.
  • Campaigners report a serious decline in the health of the remaining strikers, with one losing the ability to speak and another unable to stand without blacking out.
  • Two other activists previously paused their strike after 48 days due to deteriorating health and required hospital treatment.
  • The hunger strikers have issued demands, including a transfer for one activist and immediate bail, and have initiated legal proceedings against the government.
  • James Timpson, Minister of State for Prisons, stated that established processes for hunger strikes are robust and no special treatment will be given to the prisoners.
