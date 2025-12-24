Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Palestine Action hunger strike paused

Greta Thunberg arrested at protest supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers
  • Two Palestine Action-linked prisoners, Qesser Zuhrah and Amu Gib, have paused their hunger strike after 48 days due to deteriorating health.
  • Four other activists remain on hunger strike, with Heba Muraisi now on day 52 of her protest.
  • The eight prisoners, awaiting trial for alleged break-ins and criminal damage, are demanding the de-proscription of Palestine Action.
  • Palestine Action was proscribed as a terror organisation in July, leading to a significant increase in arrests under terror laws.
  • Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested at a London protest supporting the hunger-striking prisoners.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in