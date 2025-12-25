Families of Palestine Action hunger strikers issue fresh update amid health concerns
- Four Palestine Action-linked protesters are continuing a hunger strike in jail, according to their families, with some having refused food for over 50 days, leading to severe health deterioration.
- The activists are awaiting trial for alleged offences including break-ins at Israeli-linked defence company Elbit Systems UK and criminal damage at RAF Brize Norton.
- Their lawyers issued a legal challenge to Justice Secretary David Lammy on Monday, demanding an urgent meeting and a response within 24 hours due to the critical health of the strikers.
- The protesters are also calling for the lifting of a terror ban on the Palestine Action group.
- The Ministry of Justice and government officials, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, have stated they will not meet with the prisoners or their representatives, asserting that rules are being followed and they will not create “perverse incentives”.