Palestine Action rally leads to over 90 arrests
- Metropolitan Police confirmed the detention of at least 90 people during a protest in central London on Saturday, 22 November.
- The demonstration took place at the Peace Garden in Tavistock Square, opposing government actions to ban the activist group Palestine Action.
- Protesters displayed placards with messages including "I oppose genocide" and "Support Palestine Action."
- Elderly individuals were among those detained by officers, with some onlookers applauding their removal.
- The government has classified Palestine Action as a proscribed organisation under recent counter-terrorism legislation, making public support for the group a prosecutable criminal offence.