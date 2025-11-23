Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palestine Action rally leads to over 90 arrests

Palestine Action protest sees at least 90 arrested
  • Metropolitan Police confirmed the detention of at least 90 people during a protest in central London on Saturday, 22 November.
  • The demonstration took place at the Peace Garden in Tavistock Square, opposing government actions to ban the activist group Palestine Action.
  • Protesters displayed placards with messages including "I oppose genocide" and "Support Palestine Action."
  • Elderly individuals were among those detained by officers, with some onlookers applauding their removal.
  • The government has classified Palestine Action as a proscribed organisation under recent counter-terrorism legislation, making public support for the group a prosecutable criminal offence.
