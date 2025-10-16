Bins set on fire during pro-Palestine protest clashes in Barcelona
- Violence erupted at a pro-Palestine protest in Barcelona on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, with clashes continuing into the night.
- Approximately 1,000 demonstrators marched towards the Israeli consulate in the Spanish city.
- Protesters set bins on fire and caused damage by smashing the windows of banks and fast food restaurants.
- The demonstration condemned Israel’s military action in the Gaza Strip, a stance supported by the Spanish government's open criticism of the Israeli army.
